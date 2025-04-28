Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief admits there are many unresolved issues in field of basic general military training

General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has held a monthly comprehensive meeting on basic, professional and collective training of servicemen.

Details: Among the achievements, Syrskyi noted an increase in the volume and content of the Basic General Military Training (BGMT) curriculum. Now it is necessary to steadily improve its quality.

He said that efforts will be focused, in particular, on recruiting instructors – both in military units, combat brigades and training centres – on the professional training of instructors and sergeants.

The Commander-in-Chief heard reports from responsible officials, including Brigadier General Oleh Apostol, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who oversees the area of BGMT.

Quote from Syrskyi: "There are still many unresolved issues in this area; they were analysed during the meeting, along with proposals for their effective resolution. Meanwhile, many effective projects are being implemented, starting with pilot projects and scaling them up to the entire Armed Forces.

Among other things, we are creating an information and communication system for the army called the Experience Learning and Implementation Portal, which will allow us to systematise and disseminate the experience of combat units, accumulate AAR (after-action review) materials, etc.

We are making changes to the existing training courses in small arms and combat vehicle marksmanship and sniper training.

Importantly, we have already modernised the BGMT programme in terms of tactical pre-hospital care, namely the use of turnstiles. The approach has been clarified, and the amount of time for training in this module has been increased. After all, we have to save not only the lives but also the healthy limbs of our soldiers.

I paid special attention to the implementation of a pilot project to recruit citizens aged 18-24 to serve in the Armed Forces. We are stepping up our efforts to increase the motivation of future young contractors."

