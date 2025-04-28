European Commission reacts to North Korean troops' deployment in war against Ukraine, calls it "desperation call from Russia"

European Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper has stated that the deployment of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine demonstrates that Russia is not interested in peace and is a sign of its desperation, as it has been isolated and weakened by EU sanctions.

Source: Hipper at a briefing on 28 April, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "When it comes to the cooperation with Russia and Russia's deepening military cooperation with North Korea, this sends a very clear message. Russia is not interested in peace. On the contrary, Russia's goal remains to suppress Ukraine, and Russia is desperately seeking any help they can get to help with this illegal aggression, including from actors which are severely disturbing and disrupting the global peace and security. So it is a desperation call from Russia to rely on such actors."

Advertisement:

Details: Hipper said that this only confirms how "isolated" Russia is and "how much we are weakening them, including with the sanctions, so hence the desperation".

"So this is why we are continuing to do even more to continue to work on the 17th sanction package and to support Ukraine," Hipper added.

Background:

Advertisement:

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un confirmed the deployment of troops to Russia to fight against Ukraine, stating that this complies with the provisions of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between North Korea and Russia.

Later, Russian ruler Vladimir Putin confirmed the involvement of North Korean troops on Russia’s side in the war against Ukraine and "thanked" them.

Meanwhile, Western media reported that US President Donald Trump's administration had supposedly already begun behind-the-scenes preparations to attempt to resume dialogue with North Korea.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!