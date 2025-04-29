Recreation centre burns down and person injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has reported that fires have broken out and a person has been injured in the Desnianskyi district as a result of falling debris from Russian drones. Later, it became known that a recreation centre had burned down.
Source: Klitschko on Telegram
Quote: "Medics have been called to the Desnianskyi district. Early reports indicate that a house and cars are on fire.
Emergency services are heading to the scene."
Updated: Later, Klitschko noted that a woman had been injured in the Desnianskyi district.
Quote: "According to medics, a woman was injured in the Desnianskyi district. She is receiving treatment at the scene."
Details: Klitschko then said that a three-storey building of a recreation centre had burned down in the Desnianskyi district as a result of falling debris.
Background:
- Earlier, it was reported that air defence systems had been responding in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.
- Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, wrote about falling debris in the Desnianskyi district.
