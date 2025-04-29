Recreation centre burns down and person injured in Russian drone attack on Kyiv

Crashed Russian drone. Photo: Centre for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has reported that fires have broken out and a person has been injured in the Desnianskyi district as a result of falling debris from Russian drones. Later, it became known that a recreation centre had burned down.

Source: Klitschko on Telegram

Quote: "Medics have been called to the Desnianskyi district. Early reports indicate that a house and cars are on fire.

Emergency services are heading to the scene."

Updated: Later, Klitschko noted that a woman had been injured in the Desnianskyi district.

Quote: "According to medics, a woman was injured in the Desnianskyi district. She is receiving treatment at the scene."

Details: Klitschko then said that a three-storey building of a recreation centre had burned down in the Desnianskyi district as a result of falling debris.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that air defence systems had been responding in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, wrote about falling debris in the Desnianskyi district.

