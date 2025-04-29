Russia has lost over 950,000 soldiers since February 2022
Tuesday, 29 April 2025, 07:34
Russia has lost 1,060 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to over 950,000.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 29 April 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 950,860 (+1,060) military personnel;
- 10,728 (+5) tanks;
- 22,352 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;
- 27,080 (+42) artillery systems;
- 1,373 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,146 (+1) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 335 (+0) helicopters;
- 34,177 (+94) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,196 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 46,432 (+140) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,860 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!