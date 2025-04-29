All Sections
Russia has lost over 950,000 soldiers since February 2022

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 29 April 2025, 07:34
Self-propelled artillery. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,060 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to over 950,000.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 29 April 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 950,860 (+1,060) military personnel;
  • 10,728 (+5) tanks;
  • 22,352 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 27,080 (+42) artillery systems;
  • 1,373 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,146 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 335 (+0) helicopters;
  • 34,177 (+94) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,196 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 46,432 (+140) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,860 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

