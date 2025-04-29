Russians attack firefighters twice while they extinguish blaze after strike on Nikopol – photos
Tuesday, 29 April 2025, 09:46
Russian forces have attacked Ukrainian firefighters in the city of Nikopol as they were extinguishing a fire caused by an earlier Russian strike.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) on Telegram
Quote: "As a result of the enemy strike, a fire broke out in a residential building. During its extinguishing, the occupiers attacked emergency workers again. A fire and rescue vehicle was damaged."
Details: Later, the invaders struck the firefighters once more, damaging another fire engine.
"Fortunately, there are no casualties among the personnel," the State Emergency Service concluded.
