All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack firefighters twice while they extinguish blaze after strike on Nikopol – photos

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 29 April 2025, 09:46
Russians attack firefighters twice while they extinguish blaze after strike on Nikopol – photos
The damaged fire engine. Photo: SES

Russian forces have attacked Ukrainian firefighters in the city of Nikopol as they were extinguishing a fire caused by an earlier Russian strike.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of the enemy strike, a fire broke out in a residential building. During its extinguishing, the occupiers attacked emergency workers again. A fire and rescue vehicle was damaged."

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of the attack
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Later, the invaders struck the firefighters once more, damaging another fire engine.

 
The damaged fire engine
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"Fortunately, there are no casualties among the personnel," the State Emergency Service concluded.

 
The damaged fire engine.
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Dnipropetrovsk OblastNikopol
Advertisement:
Ukraine's defence minister makes personnel changes at Defence Ministry
Kremlin hints Russia won't agree to 30-day truce
EU confirms it may separate Ukraine and Moldova on their path to membership
Teenager killed and four people injured in Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zelenskyy responds to Putin's "ceasefire" claim: "No reason to wait until 8 May"
Ukrainian Air Force loses Su-27 fighter jet during Russian attack
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Teenager killed and four people injured in Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with FPV drones and artillery, injuring man
Man killed and child injured in Russian drone strikes on Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
13:22
Kremlin threatens new NATO members with "retaliatory" strikes and nuclear weapons
13:22
With signs of torture and some internal organs absent – Prosecutor General's Office tells about state of body identified as that of journalist Roshchyna
13:11
International media outlets take up investigation into journalist Roshchyna's captivity
13:05
Ukraine's defence minister makes personnel changes at Defence Ministry
12:58
Sister of Putin's top negotiator made secret visit to Ukraine in February
12:37
EXPLAINERHow Ukrainian refugees could influence Poland's presidential election
12:15
Ukrainian Air Force releases footage of MiG-29 shooting down Shahed drone – video
12:09
Kremlin hints Russia won't agree to 30-day truce
11:52
Russian Defence Ministry reveals what General Moskalik, killed last week, did for Putin
11:13
EU confirms it may separate Ukraine and Moldova on their path to membership
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: