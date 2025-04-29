Russians attack firefighters twice while they extinguish blaze after strike on Nikopol – photos

Russian forces have attacked Ukrainian firefighters in the city of Nikopol as they were extinguishing a fire caused by an earlier Russian strike.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of the enemy strike, a fire broke out in a residential building. During its extinguishing, the occupiers attacked emergency workers again. A fire and rescue vehicle was damaged."

The aftermath of the attack Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Later, the invaders struck the firefighters once more, damaging another fire engine.

"Fortunately, there are no casualties among the personnel," the State Emergency Service concluded.

