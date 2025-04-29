Ukrainian border guards show ammunition supplied to armed forces under US$552m contract – photos

The ammunition supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) continues to work under the authority delegated by the Ministry of Defence to procure ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine worth UAH 23 billion (about US$552.8 million).

Source: press service for SBGS; Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The border guards have shown another batch of supplies to the combat zone. The photos released on 29 April depict various types of equipment, namely 152 mm and 122 mm calibre shells, shells for multiple-launch rocket systems and 120 mm calibre mines.

Advertisement:

The ammunition supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

The ammunition supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

The ammunition supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Quote from SBGS: "In response to remarks by certain critics regarding the UAH 23 billion procurement – ‘We’ll see if they deliver’, ‘Show it, don’t hide it’ – we are informing, within our capability:

We continue our work and we are not hiding anything – because the means procured by the State Border Guard Service are not only being seen by Ukrainian soldiers but are already being used on the front line. Most importantly – Russian invaders are feeling their impact directly."

Details: Demchenko reiterated that payments under the contracts were made at the end of December 2024, and the delivery timelines are set for throughout the year.

Advertisement:

Quote from Demchenko: "However, this does not mean that all goods will arrive by the end of the year. Deliveries are already underway, and the supplier – the company PHU Lechmar, which some critics are trying to portray as a front company and the use of these funds as embezzlement – is following the agreed schedule."

Details: Demchenko added that the SBGS is constantly monitoring delivery deadlines and the fulfilment of signed contracts.

Background:

In December 2024, the Defence Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defence stated that it had planned to use the UAH 23 billion transferred to the State Border Guard Service to finance pre-arranged contracts for the procurement of critical ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a result, the agency noted that it was forced to request additional funding from the Ministry of Defence and seek new opportunities to finalise and finance already prepared contracts.

The SBGS explained that it holds a second-level financial manager certificate for arms and military equipment procurement and has experience in concluding contracts for ammunition supplies. It also stated that PHU Lechmar had no outstanding contracts with the SBGS or any delays in deliveries.

On 24 March 2025, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, First Deputy Head of Ukraine's Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy, citing an official response from the SBGS, claimed that the company responsible for supplying arms through the border service had failed to fulfil its obligations on time for UAH 1.7 billion (about US$40.8 million).

The State Border Guard Service said it maintains constant control over the supply process under the delegated procurement for the Armed Forces: the overdue debt of UAH 1.7 billion with PHU Lechmar does not concern the Ministry of Defence’s UAH 23 billion contract.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!