The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) has addressed the allocation of UAH 23 billion (approximately US$552.3 million) for the procurement of defence goods for the defence forces, emphasising its extensive experience in contracting ammunition supplies and responding to public concerns and criticisms raised in the media.

Details: The SBGS clarified that it consistently conducts procurement to support its units, as it does not receive supplies from other channels. Additionally, it is prepared to assist in providing ammunition for the Ukrainian defence forces if directed by the Ministry of Defence or the government, a role it is already fulfilling.

Given its reputation as a reliable partner for foreign suppliers, the SBGS regularly receives various proposals for cooperation in supplying weapons and equipment.

These proposals are forwarded to the Ministry of Defence and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for detailed review and decision-making.

In November 2024, the Ministry of Defence proposed to the government delegating another procurement responsibility to the SBGS, amounting to UAH 23 billion (approximately US$552.3 million).

The SBGS asserts that pricing and supply terms are under constant supervision by relevant Ukrainian oversight agencies.

The service highlighted its previous experience with similar allocations, including executing two government-mandated procurement initiatives this year worth UAH 5.8 billion (approximately US$139.3 million) and UAH 31.1 billion (approximately US$746.8 million.).

Quote: "All allocated funds have been used and the ammunition procured is already destroying the enemy."

More details: Before any procurement decisions, SBGS representatives inspect suppliers and involve Armed Forces representatives in the process.

Every shipment is thoroughly inspected upon arrival in Ukraine.

Responding to allegations of fund misuse through foreign intermediaries, the SBGS clarified that the intermediary company providing proposals is NATO-certified, has extensive market experience and has been a reliable supplier to the SBGS for three years.

The SBGS stated that its units are equipped with mortars of all calibres, barrel artillery, multiple launch rocket systems and other modern weaponry, much of which was acquired through contracts executed by the SBGS.

