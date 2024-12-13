All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Around US$552.3 million for weapons procurement: Ukraine's Border Guard Service outlines fund usage and supplies experience

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 13 December 2024, 14:50
Around US$552.3 million for weapons procurement: Ukraine's Border Guard Service outlines fund usage and supplies experience
Stock photo: SBGS

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) has addressed the allocation of UAH 23 billion (approximately US$552.3 million) for the procurement of defence goods for the defence forces, emphasising its extensive experience in contracting ammunition supplies and responding to public concerns and criticisms raised in the media.

Source: SBGS press service

Details: The SBGS clarified that it consistently conducts procurement to support its units, as it does not receive supplies from other channels. Additionally, it is prepared to assist in providing ammunition for the Ukrainian defence forces if directed by the Ministry of Defence or the government, a role it is already fulfilling.

Advertisement:

Given its reputation as a reliable partner for foreign suppliers, the SBGS regularly receives various proposals for cooperation in supplying weapons and equipment. 

These proposals are forwarded to the Ministry of Defence and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for detailed review and decision-making.

In November 2024, the Ministry of Defence proposed to the government delegating another procurement responsibility to the SBGS, amounting to UAH 23 billion (approximately US$552.3 million).

Advertisement:

The SBGS asserts that pricing and supply terms are under constant supervision by relevant Ukrainian oversight agencies. 

The service highlighted its previous experience with similar allocations, including executing two government-mandated procurement initiatives this year worth UAH 5.8 billion (approximately US$139.3 million) and UAH 31.1 billion (approximately US$746.8 million.).

Quote: "All allocated funds have been used and the ammunition procured is already destroying the enemy."

More details: Before any procurement decisions, SBGS representatives inspect suppliers and involve Armed Forces representatives in the process. 

Every shipment is thoroughly inspected upon arrival in Ukraine.

Responding to allegations of fund misuse through foreign intermediaries, the SBGS clarified that the intermediary company providing proposals is NATO-certified, has extensive market experience and has been a reliable supplier to the SBGS for three years. 

The SBGS stated that its units are equipped with mortars of all calibres, barrel artillery, multiple launch rocket systems and other modern weaponry, much of which was acquired through contracts executed by the SBGS.

Support UP or become our patron!

State Border Guard ServiceweaponsCabinet of Minister (government)
Advertisement:

Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not yet have the strength to liberate Crimea and Donbas

Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos

Czech Senate recognises Crimean Tatars' deportation as act of genocide – photos, video

Gambling watchdog chief detained over support for Russian online casino – Ukraine's Bureau of Investigation, photos

Zelenskyy: No world leader has the right to negotiate with Putin on behalf of Ukraine

All News
State Border Guard Service
Ukrainian border guards repel attempt by Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group to infiltrate Kharkiv Oblast
Part of Chornobyl zone to be allocated to border guards for fortifications
Ukrainian border guards release video showing downing of Russian Kh-101 missile over Kyiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
22:36
World Bank allocates first instalment of US loan to Ukraine involving proceeds from frozen Russian assets
22:18
Trump's special Ukraine envoy believes Kyiv and Moscow are ready for talks
21:38
Rutte and Zelenskyy say Ukraine's position and economy to be discussed in Brussels
21:29
US targets individuals and companies involved in constructing Russia's Nord Stream 2 with new sanctions
21:08
Starmer and Trump discuss support for Ukraine
20:39
EXPLAINERWhat should drive Ukraine for effective EU accession
20:31
NATO secretary general reveals details of informal meeting with leaders, including Zelenskyy
20:28
Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow
20:08
Acting Bulgarian PM won't sign Kyiv-Sofia security agreement without parliamentary approval
19:57
Russians buying up assets of liquidated Russian banks in Ukraine despite de facto ban – media
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: