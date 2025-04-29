All Sections
Russians attack Kyiv with drones: air defence downs 9 UAVs, 3 people injured

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 29 April 2025, 10:35
Wreckage of a drone. Stock photo: Getty Images

Kyiv and its outskirts were attacked by 11 Russian drones on the night of 28-29 April. Ukrainian air defence shot down nine UAVs, while two disappeared from radar. The attack caused damage, a fire broke out, and three people sought medical treatment.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "An air-raid warning in the capital was issued three times during the past 24 hours, due to the threat of ballistic weapons and the threat of strikes by enemy attack UAVs.

Eleven enemy UAVs were spotted during the nighttime drone attack in the outskirts of Kyiv and in the airspace of the capital. Nine of them were destroyed by air defence systems. Two disappeared from radar."

Details: No critical infrastructure facilities were hit. In Kyiv, a fire broke out at a recreation centre in the Desnianskyi district due to falling debris from one of the downed drones.

There was destruction and damage to buildings and vehicles. Rescue teams are continuing to work at the scene.

Three people sought medical assistance with no need to be taken to hospital.

Background: Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported that fires had broken out and one person had been injured in the Desnianskyi district as a result of falling debris from Russian drones. Later, it became known that a recreation centre had burned down.

