All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian Defence Ministry reveals what General Moskalik, killed last week, did for Putin

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 29 April 2025, 11:52
Russian Defence Ministry reveals what General Moskalik, killed last week, did for Putin
Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik who was killed. Photo: Wikipedia

Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik of the Russian Defence Ministry, who was killed last week in a car bombing in the town of Balashikha near Moscow, had been preparing materials on the war in Ukraine for Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Andrei Belousov.

Source: Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta Europe, citing an obituary for Moskalik published in the departmental journal of the Russian Defence Ministry

Details: It was reported that from 2015 to 2021, Moskalik was a member of the Russian Defence Ministry’s delegations to the security working group of the Minsk Contact Group and "was involved in efforts to resolve the conflict in southeastern Ukraine".

Advertisement:

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Moskalik had been in charge of the duty watch of the combat control group of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

Background:

  • On the morning of 25 April, a car exploded in the town of Balashikha near Moscow, killing Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik.
  • Russian media outlet Vazhnye Istorii (Important Stories) reported that the department where Moskalik worked is the main link in the planning of operations in Ukraine.
  • On 26 April, the Russian Federal Security Service reported the detention of Ihnat Kuzin, alleged to be a Ukrainian intelligence agent, on suspicion of murdering Moskalik.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has received reports from Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service that individuals from the senior command of the Russian armed forces have been killed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warRussia
Advertisement:
Ukraine's defence minister makes personnel changes at Defence Ministry
Kremlin hints Russia won't agree to 30-day truce
EU confirms it may separate Ukraine and Moldova on their path to membership
Teenager killed and four people injured in Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zelenskyy responds to Putin's "ceasefire" claim: "No reason to wait until 8 May"
Ukrainian Air Force loses Su-27 fighter jet during Russian attack
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Italian prime minister: Putin's three-day ceasefire is not enough
Russians attack Kyiv with drones: air defence downs 9 UAVs, 3 people injured
Ukrainian forces hold back Russians on Pokrovsk front, repelling almost 60 assaults – Ukraine's General Staff
RECENT NEWS
15:34
Ukraine contracts 1.5bn cubic metres of gas
14:19
Starvation, isolation and foiled exchange: what is known about journalist Roshchyna's stay in Taganrog detention centre
14:00
One of Egypt's largest airlines to cut flights for Russians due to sanctions
13:22
Kremlin threatens new NATO members with "retaliatory" strikes and nuclear weapons
13:22
With signs of torture and some internal organs absent – Prosecutor General's Office tells about state of body identified as that of journalist Roshchyna
13:11
International media outlets take up investigation into journalist Roshchyna's captivity
13:05
Ukraine's defence minister makes personnel changes at Defence Ministry
12:58
Sister of Putin's top negotiator made secret visit to Ukraine in February
12:37
EXPLAINERHow Ukrainian refugees could influence Poland's presidential election
12:15
Ukrainian Air Force releases footage of MiG-29 shooting down Shahed drone – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: