Russian Defence Ministry reveals what General Moskalik, killed last week, did for Putin

Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik of the Russian Defence Ministry, who was killed last week in a car bombing in the town of Balashikha near Moscow, had been preparing materials on the war in Ukraine for Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Andrei Belousov.

Source: Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta Europe, citing an obituary for Moskalik published in the departmental journal of the Russian Defence Ministry

Details: It was reported that from 2015 to 2021, Moskalik was a member of the Russian Defence Ministry’s delegations to the security working group of the Minsk Contact Group and "was involved in efforts to resolve the conflict in southeastern Ukraine".

Advertisement:

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Moskalik had been in charge of the duty watch of the combat control group of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

Background:

On the morning of 25 April, a car exploded in the town of Balashikha near Moscow, killing Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik.

Russian media outlet Vazhnye Istorii (Important Stories) reported that the department where Moskalik worked is the main link in the planning of operations in Ukraine.

On 26 April, the Russian Federal Security Service reported the detention of Ihnat Kuzin, alleged to be a Ukrainian intelligence agent, on suspicion of murdering Moskalik.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has received reports from Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service that individuals from the senior command of the Russian armed forces have been killed.

