Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine amid peace talks – UN

The United Nations has highlighted the intensification of Russian attacks on the civilian population of Ukraine amidst peace talks.

Source: Ukrinform, citing UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo and UN Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Joyce Msuya during a UN Security Council meeting

Quote from DiCarlo: "In the past few weeks we have seen intensified efforts to bring the parties to negotiations.

These initiatives offer a glimmer of hope for progress towards a ceasefire and an eventual peaceful settlement. At the same time, we continue to witness relentless attacks on Ukrainian cities and towns."

Details: DiCarlo noted that at least 151 civilians had been killed and 697 injured in April alone. She said this figure is even higher than in March, when the number of casualties was one and a half times higher than in the previous month, February.

She mentioned that despite statements about halting attacks on energy facilities, strikes on these facilities continued.

Quote from DiCarlo: "The UN remains engaged, particularly, on the safety of navigation in the Black Sea to support global food security and maintain vital supply chains strained by the war."

Details: DiCarlo emphasised that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine "stands as an egregious challenge to these fundamental principles, jeopardizing stability in Europe and threatening the broader international order".

She believes it is necessary to achieve "a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire as a critical first step towards ending the violence and creating the conditions for a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace".

This peace, she added, must "fully respect Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders, in accordance with the UN charter, international law and relevant UN resolutions".

In turn, Msuya noted that attacks on Ukraine had intensified despite talks about peace.

She called on the Security Council to take "urgent, collective action" on Ukraine, primarily to ensure the protection of civilians and critical infrastructure.

Furthermore, she stated that it is essential to increase financial support for Ukraine.

"Underfunding is forcing critical programmes to scale down, even as the operational environment becomes more complex and dangerous," Msuya said.

She added that a just peace must be achieved.

Background: In response to Russian leader Vladimir Putin's announcement of another short "ceasefire", the UN stated that it wants to see an end to Russia's war against Ukraine based on international law and the organisation's Charter.

