UN responds to Putin's three-day "ceasefire" proposal: We want to see end to war

In response to Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s announcement of another short "ceasefire", the UN has stated that it wants to see an end to Russia's war against Ukraine based on international law and the organisation's Charter.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General

Quote: "Our position remains the same, that we want to see an end to the war, but we need to see an end to the war that remains principled and consistent and firmly grounded in the UN Charter, in international law, in line with all the relevant resolutions.".

Details: Dujarric emphasised that peace must be lasting and include the recognition of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also added that the UN appreciates any efforts to resolve the war in Ukraine that are in line with "our position, which has been stated many, many, many, many times".

In response to a question regarding the participation of North Korean troops in Russia's war against Ukraine, which has been acknowledged by both the Russian Federation and North Korea, Dujarric responded briefly: "I think any internationalisation of any conflict is not a move in the right direction."

Background:

The Kremlin reported that Putin had unilaterally declared a "ceasefire" on the 80th anniversary of Victory Day.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt commented on Putin's announcement of a "truce" timed to coincide with Victory Day.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also commented on the statement by Putin about a "ceasefire" from 8 to 10 May and stated that Ukraine needs not a temporary "ceasefire" for the sake of a parade in Moscow, but a full and immediate cessation of hostilities for at least 30 days.

