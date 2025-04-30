Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to rename Volgograd’s airport to Stalingrad airport during a trip to the city to take part in propaganda events in honour of Victory Day.

Source: RIA Novosti and Nastoyashcheye Vremya propagandists

Details: Putin was asked to rename the airport to Stalingrad by Volgograd Oblast Governor Andrey Bocharov, who told him about the request from veterans and participants in the war against Ukraine.

In response, Putin said that the word of those who asked for the renaming was law to him. "We will do so. As soon as I return to Moscow, a decree will be prepared and signed," the Russian leader said in Volgograd.

As a result, Putin signed the decree just before leaving the city.

Meanwhile, Nastoyashcheye Vremya reminds that St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport will be renamed Leningrad for three days, from 8 to 10 May.

Background: In 2023, Putin also visited Volgograd. At that time, road signs reading Volgograd were temporarily replaced with Stalingrad signs at all major entrances to the city.

