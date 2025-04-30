All Sections
Russians try to reach administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – Ukraine's Commander-in-chief

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 30 April 2025, 11:35
Russians try to reach administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – Ukraine's Commander-in-chief
Oleksandr Syrskyi on the left. Photo: Syrskyi on Facebook

Russian forces are trying to break through the defences of Ukrainian defenders and reach the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook

Quote: "Despite loud statements about readiness for a ceasefire for the May holidays, the occupiers have significantly increased the intensity of hostilities, focusing their main efforts on the Pokrovsk front.

The lack of prospects in operational and tactical terms does not stop the enemy; it is stubbornly trying to break through the defence of our troops on this front and reach the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

To this end, every day the Russian command throws new units into battle, drives its soldiers to their deaths, and reports on illusory successes and victories."

Details: Syrskyi added that he had heard the commanders and decided to provide additional ammunition, drones, electronic warfare equipment and reserves.

Particular emphasis is placed on attack drones.

The Commander-in-Chief said that despite the constant onslaught and attempts to break through, the Russians are constantly suffering losses and retreating. Fire is carried out to the full depth of the Russian combat formations.

Dnipropetrovsk OblastoccupationOleksandr Syrskyiwar
