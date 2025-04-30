President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that Russian forces attacked Ukraine with more than 100 attack drones on the night of 29-30 April, noting that Moscow has launched 375 drones, including over 190 Shahed loitering munitions, since the start of the week.

Source: Zelenskyy

Quote: "Kharkiv, Dnipro, Dobropillia and other Ukrainian cities and communities. Over 100 Russian attack drones overnight, 375 attack drones since the beginning of the week, more than 190 of them were Shaheds."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that over 25 people, including two children, had been injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv. Russian forces also damaged at least 13 civilian infrastructure facilities, including apartment blocks, a hospital and a school. Search and rescue operations continue in the city.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A Russian bombardment killed one person and injured another in Dnipro. The attack also damaged civilian infrastructure. A Russian drone hit the building of a mine in the town of Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast, damaging buses and cars, and leaving one person injured.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Zelenskyy stressed that Russian drones continue to circle the skies over Ukraine even in the morning, noting that such attacks have become a daily occurrence.

The Ukrainian leader emphasised the need to increase international pressure on Russia, including through new sanctions, and stressed the critical need for additional air defence systems.

Quote: "It must be pressure, not just words or attempts at persuasion, that forces Russia to cease fire and end the war. Pressure from the United States, from Europe, from everyone in the world who believes there is no place for war on this planet. To protect our people, we need additional air defence systems that will make Russia's aerial terror impossible."

Details: Additionally, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to all partners supporting Ukraine, assisting with the preparation of new sanctions against Russia and providing defence packages.

