Zelenskyy may visit Czechia on 4 May

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may make a surprise visit to Czech President Petr Pavel on Sunday 4 May.

Source: Czech news portals Seznam Zprávy and iDNES.cz, citing sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Pavel's office has announced that his residence, Prague Castle, will be closed to visitors from 11:00 to 16:30 local time on Sunday.

Advertisement:

The media outlets suggested that this may be related to a planned visit to Czechia by Zelenskyy, though neither the Czech government nor the president's office has officially confirmed this.

According to iDNES.cz, the Ukrainian president will arrive in Prague with First Lady Olena Zelenska and is expected to hold meetings with Pavel, Prime Minister Petr Fiala, and Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský.

Notably, Zelenskyy's previous visit to Czechia in July 2023 was also kept secret until his arrival.

Advertisement:

Pavel visited Ukraine relatively recently, on 21 March.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!