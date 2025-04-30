All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy may visit Czechia on 4 May

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 30 April 2025, 18:07
Zelenskyy may visit Czechia on 4 May
Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may make a surprise visit to Czech President Petr Pavel on Sunday 4 May.

Source: Czech news portals Seznam Zprávy and iDNES.cz, citing sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Pavel's office has announced that his residence, Prague Castle, will be closed to visitors from 11:00 to 16:30 local time on Sunday.

Advertisement:

The media outlets suggested that this may be related to a planned visit to Czechia by Zelenskyy, though neither the Czech government nor the president's office has officially confirmed this.

According to iDNES.cz, the Ukrainian president will arrive in Prague with First Lady Olena Zelenska and is expected to hold meetings with Pavel, Prime Minister Petr Fiala, and Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský.

Notably, Zelenskyy's previous visit to Czechia in July 2023 was also kept secret until his arrival.

Advertisement:

Pavel visited Ukraine relatively recently, on 21 March.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Czechia
Advertisement:
US states Ukraine decided to "amend" mineral deal
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence says 300 collaborators have already applied for exchange to Russia
Kyiv and Washington may sign minerals deal within 24 hours, says Ukraine's PM
Axios learns details of brief conversation between Zelenskyy and Trump at Vatican
EU reacts to investigation into Russia's murder of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna
Ukrainian Security Service drones behind attack on Russian defence plant in Murom, source says
All News
Czechia
Man with Ukrainian flag attacked at populist gathering in Czechia
Legendary Czech hockey player says former Russian president threatened to kill him
Czech foreign minister on Putin's "ceasefire": Like declaring a hunger strike while secretly eating sweets
RECENT NEWS
21:25
OSCE condemns Russia's murder of Ukrainian journalist Vikoriia Roshchyna
20:57
US states Ukraine decided to "amend" mineral deal
20:48
Belarus releases American citizen accused of preparing assassination plot on Alexander Lukashenko – CNN
19:32
Latest details of minerals deal with US revealed – Bloomberg
19:27
Austrian government appoints coordinator for Ukraine's reconstruction
18:56
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence says 300 collaborators have already applied for exchange to Russia
18:38
Moscow may be ready to discuss US presence at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, says head of Russian state nuclear energy company
18:35
Ukrainian civil society calls on EU to overcome Hungary's veto on accession talks
18:29
US and Ukraine have last-minute disagreement over minerals deal, says FT
18:18
Man killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: