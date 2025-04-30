All Sections
Belarus releases American citizen accused of preparing assassination plot on Alexander Lukashenko – CNN

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 30 April 2025, 20:48
Youras Ziankovich. Photo: Wikipedia

American Youras Ziankovich, who was in custody on charges of allegedly preparing an assassination plot on self-proclaimed president Alexander Lukashenko, has been released from prison in Belarus.

Source: European Pravda, citing CNN

Details: Ziankovich was arrested in Moscow in 2021 and then taken to Minsk, where he was accused of participating in a US-backed assassination plot on the self-proclaimed president of Belarus.

The US State Department spokesperson said that Ziankovich's release did not result from a prisoner exchange.

After his release from Belarusian custody, the man was taken to neighbouring Lithuania, accompanied by US officials, including Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs Chris Smith.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the information about the release of an American citizen from Belarus but did not name him.

"I knew this day would come. It took 1,480 days, but he survived and is on his way home to me and to America," Alena Dzenisavets, Ziankovich's wife, told CNN.

Background:

  • Chris Smith secretly visited Belarus and took three political prisoners with him, including an unnamed US citizen, in February 2025.
  • Media outlet reports suggest that the State Department suggested that Lukashenko release political prisoners in exchange for sanctions relief.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

