Units behind capture of Chinese nationals in Donetsk Oblast revealed

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO, Olha KyrylenkoTuesday, 8 April 2025, 19:04
Units behind capture of Chinese nationals in Donetsk Oblast revealed
The flag of the 81st Separate Slobozhanska Airmobile Brigade

Soldiers from the 81st Separate Slobozhanska Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces and from 157th Mechanized Brigade were the ones who captured the two citizens of the People's Republic of China fighting for Russia in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: press service for the 81st Brigade on Facebook; Deep State, Ukrainska Pravda sources within Ukraine's defence forces

Details: The Chinese nationals are reported to have taken part in combat on Russia's side, operating in the war zone as armed members of a Russian military unit.

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies are currently conducting all necessary procedural actions with the prisoners.

The Ukrainska Pravda sources report that mentions of Chinese nationals fighting for Russia on the Siversk front had been appearing in intercepted Russian military communications for several weeks. However, it is only after the first two Chinese soldiers have been captured that this information has been confirmed.

Read also: The battle for the white hills. What's really happening in Bilohorivka, which hardly ever makes the news

Background:

  • On 8 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian troops in Donetsk Oblast had captured two Chinese citizens who were fighting in the ranks of the Russian military.
  • Zelenskyy also noted that he had instructed Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to urgently contact Beijing to find out how China intends to respond.
  • Ukraine's Foreign Ministry summoned the chargé d’affaires of China in Ukraine, seeking an explanation regarding the involvement of Chinese nationals in combat on Russia's side.

Armed Forces
Ukraine's former commander-in-chief confirms existence of Wiesbaden HQ, calling it "our secret weapon"
Zelenskyy confirms presence of Ukrainian troops in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces strike three Russian Buk air defence systems in Kursk Oblast within 12 hours – video
