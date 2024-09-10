All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

US accuses China of giving Russia substantial support in its war against Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 10 September 2024, 18:18
US accuses China of giving Russia substantial support in its war against Ukraine
US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell. Illustrative photo: Getty Images

US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell has said that China is providing direct support to the Russian military apparatus, thus assisting it in its war against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda citing Politico

Details: While the US had previously focused on Beijing supplying Russia with dual-use technologies which can be used for both military and civilian purposes, Campbell stressed that China is now helping Russia’s defence directly.

Advertisement:

Campbell said of China’s latest assistance to Russia that "these are not dual-use capabilities" and they "are basically being applied directly to the Russian war machine".

"These are component pieces of a very substantial effort on the part of China to help sustain, build and diversify various elements of the Russian war machine," he added, stressing that the collaboration between Russia and China is "worrisome".

According to Campbell, in exchange for Beijing’s help, Russia has started giving China technologies it had not shared before, "in areas where previously they had been frankly reluctant to engage directly with China," from submarines and aeronautical design to missile capabilities.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Campbell’s statement comes two weeks after US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan made his first trip to Beijing and met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other senior officials.
  • China has frequently denied supplying Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine, insisting that it does not supply weapons to either side and has a neutral position on the war in Ukraine.
  • US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns has said that Beijing is not neutral and has effectively sided with Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

USAChinaRussiawar
Advertisement:

Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

All News
USA
US Secretary of State and UK Foreign Secretary to visit Kyiv – the WP, Reuters
US State Secretary confirms Iran supplied ballistic missiles to Russia and says sanctions will follow – the WP
White House not taken aback by Russian drones falling in NATO countries: it happened before
RECENT NEWS
16:09
Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
12:37
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: