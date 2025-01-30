Polish military volunteer, 19, killed in action near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast

Filip Antosiak, a 19-year-old Polish military volunteer who left his studies in the UK to join a Ukrainian strike UAV unit, has been killed in action near Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast

Source: Polish news portal RMF24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Antosiak, who served in a strike UAV unit of the 25th Airborne Brigade, has been killed in action near Pokrovsk.

Filip's parents, who live in the UK, noted that after completing his studies in Cambridge, he said he was planning a career in the British Army but later admitted that he had gone to Ukraine.

"He was very proud to help people here in this country. He always talked about it when he called us. In the first letter he wrote to us after he went to Ukraine, he apologised for telling us a lie for the first time in his life, and that was his plan... It's very hard for us, but we are proud of our son," says Marcin, Filip’s father.

On 30 January, a full funeral service for Filip Antosiak was held at St Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv, followed by a procession to Independence Square. During the ceremony, the national anthems of Ukraine and Poland were played in succession and his coffin was draped with the flags of both nations.

Filip's parents attended the funeral, as did representatives of the Polish Consulate and various Polish organisations in Ukraine. The parents were presented with a posthumous award for Filip from Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Philip will be buried in the city of Łowicz, Lodz Voivodeship.

Background: Earlier in January, the deaths of three other foreign volunteers were reported: Kaha Tiliadze from Georgia, Edgar Platonov from Latvia and Richard S. from Austria.

