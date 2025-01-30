All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Polish military volunteer, 19, killed in action near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast

Mariya Yemets, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 30 January 2025, 18:36
Polish military volunteer, 19, killed in action near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast
Filip Antosiak. Photo: PAP/EPA

Filip Antosiak, a 19-year-old Polish military volunteer who left his studies in the UK to join a Ukrainian strike UAV unit, has been killed in action near Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast

Source: Polish news portal RMF24, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Antosiak, who served in a strike UAV unit of the 25th Airborne Brigade, has been killed in action near Pokrovsk.

Advertisement:

Filip's parents, who live in the UK, noted that after completing his studies in Cambridge, he said he was planning a career in the British Army but later admitted that he had gone to Ukraine.

"He was very proud to help people here in this country. He always talked about it when he called us. In the first letter he wrote to us after he went to Ukraine, he apologised for telling us a lie for the first time in his life, and that was his plan... It's very hard for us, but we are proud of our son," says Marcin, Filip’s father.

On 30 January, a full funeral service for Filip Antosiak was held at St Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv, followed by a procession to Independence Square. During the ceremony, the national anthems of Ukraine and Poland were played in succession and his coffin was draped with the flags of both nations.

Advertisement:

Filip's parents attended the funeral, as did representatives of the Polish Consulate and various Polish organisations in Ukraine. The parents were presented with a posthumous award for Filip from Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Philip will be buried in the city of Łowicz, Lodz Voivodeship.

Background: Earlier in January, the deaths of three other foreign volunteers were reported: Kaha Tiliadze from Georgia, Edgar Platonov from Latvia and Richard S. from Austria.

Support UP or become our patron!

Polandwarcombat action
Advertisement:
Sweden announces its largest aid package to Ukraine worth US$1.25 billion
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry decries Romanian presidential candidate's remarks about Ukraine as "akin to Russian propaganda"
PACE votes to hold Putin accountable for atrocities after Ukrainian delegation outcry, though excludes "terrorist" label
Far-right Romanian presidential candidate wants Ukraine to be divided and part of it taken over by Romania
Four bodies recovered from under rubble in Sumy – photos, videos
Zelenskyy on US financial aid freeze: We will seek domestic resources
All News
Poland
Half of Poles oppose Ukraine's accession to EU and NATO until exhumations issue is resolved – survey
Poland accuses Russia of using darknet to recruit Poles for election interference
Polish President says Nord Stream gas pipelines should be dismantled to prevent Europe from being "tempted"
RECENT NEWS
21:41
Zelenskyy speaks with Lebanon's president, proposes food hub creation
20:17
updatedRussian attack on apartment building in Sumy: death toll rises to 9 – photo, video
19:58
EXPLAINERWhy Musk supports German far-right and what consequences it may have
19:56
EU leaders may discuss Ukraine and Trump's threats regarding Greenland on 3 February
19:24
Chinese banks again block payments to Russia following tougher US sanctions
19:19
Russian attacks injure 5 people in Donetsk Oblast
19:07
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on detention of Ukrainian citizen in Slovakia over "coup plot"
19:06
Russians turning to payday loans with 300% annual interest, Russian media outlet reports
18:36
Polish military volunteer, 19, killed in action near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast
18:18
Sweden's largest aid package for Kyiv includes funds for Danish model of support for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: