Austrian volunteer killed in action in Ukraine

Iryna Balachuk, Ulyana KrychkovskaFriday, 24 January 2025, 13:05
Austrian volunteer killed in action in Ukraine
Stock photo: Pixabay.com

Richard S., a 30-year-old Austrian volunteer, has been killed in the Russo-Ukrainian war while fighting on Ukraine’s side.

Source: Austrian media outlet Österreich, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The death of the Austrian volunteer was reported on Instagram by a Ukrainian woman and later confirmed by Austria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to journalists.

Quote: "He loved his homeland and his family, but since the start of the full-scale war, he stood in support of my family [i.e., Ukraine – ed.]," a friend of the fallen soldier wrote under his photo.

It is reported that the Austrian volunteer likely died as a result of a drone attack.

Background:

  • In November, a Georgian fighter injured in Bakhmut passed away while receiving treatment in France.
  • Reports also surfaced of the death of Georgian fighter Badri Kvaratskhelia during combat operations in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
  • On 10 January, it was reported that Latvian volunteer Edgar Platonov was killed in action in Ukraine.
  • On 13 January, news emerged of the death of Georgian fighter Kaha Tiliadze in the Russia-Ukraine war.

