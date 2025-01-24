Austrian volunteer killed in action in Ukraine

Richard S., a 30-year-old Austrian volunteer, has been killed in the Russo-Ukrainian war while fighting on Ukraine’s side.

Source: Austrian media outlet Österreich, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The death of the Austrian volunteer was reported on Instagram by a Ukrainian woman and later confirmed by Austria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to journalists.

Quote: "He loved his homeland and his family, but since the start of the full-scale war, he stood in support of my family [i.e., Ukraine – ed.]," a friend of the fallen soldier wrote under his photo.

It is reported that the Austrian volunteer likely died as a result of a drone attack.

Background:

