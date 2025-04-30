All Sections
US and Ukraine have last-minute disagreement over minerals deal, says FT

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 30 April 2025, 18:29
First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. Photo: Getty Images

The signing of a framework agreement on the use of critical mineral resources between Ukraine and the United States is at risk of being derailed at the last minute, with the Ukrainian delegation already en route to Washington.

Source: Financial Times (FT), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The FT has reported that Yuliia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister, was already on her way to the US when representatives of US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's team told her she should "be ready to sign all agreements, or go back home".

Two Ukrainian officials said Washington is insisting that both the framework agreement and a separate, more detailed agreement on an investment fund to manage the minerals revenues be signed simultaneously.

Another source familiar with the US’s stance told the FT that talks on the deal had stalled after Ukraine supposedly attempted to "revisit terms" of the deal that had been agreed upon over the weekend.

Kyiv told the FT that the US information was inaccurate, emphasising that Ukraine cannot sign both documents on Wednesday 30 April because the fund agreement must be ratified by the Ukrainian parliament before it can be signed.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Kyiv is prepared to sign all the agreements required to establish the economic partnership with the US, beginning with the framework agreement.

"[The signing of the framework agreement] will be the first step. This will be followed by the signing of two additional agreements – technical and executive – covering the establishment of the fund, its financing, and its operations," he said.

Read also: Speedy deal, strategic gains: inside the US-Ukraine mineral agreement timeline

Background:

  • Earlier today, Shmyhal announced that the framework agreement on critical mineral resources with the United States could be signed within 24 hours.
  • On 17 April, Ukraine and the United States signed a memorandum of intent to "finalise a formal agreement on economic partnership and a reconstruction investment fund".

