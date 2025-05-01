Russian UAVs attack Kharkiv: hits recorded

Russian forces attacked the city of Kharkiv using drones on the night of 30 April-1 May. One of the city's districts has been hit. At least four explosions have been reported.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne.Kharkiv

Quote from Syniehubov: "Early reports indicate that the enemy has hit the Kyivskyi district in Kharkiv with a Molniya UAV."

Details: Suspilne correspondents reported at least four explosions in the city during an air-raid.

Background: On the evening of 30 April, the Russians hit a petrol station in the Kyivskyi district in Kharkiv with a drone.

