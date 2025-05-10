Russia loses 1,310 soldiers over past day
Saturday, 10 May 2025, 07:35
Russia has lost 1,310 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 200 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 10 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 964,580 (+1,310) military personnel;
- 10,790 (+4) tanks;
- 22,440 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;
- 27,637 (+49) artillery systems;
- 1,380 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,158 (+1) air defence systems;
- 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 335 (+0) helicopters;
- 35,482 (+36) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,197 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 47,830 (+106) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,875 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
