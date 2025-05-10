All Sections
European leaders and Zelenskyy family honour memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv – photos

Ulyana Krychkovska, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 10 May 2025, 11:37
European leaders and Zelenskyy family honour memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers in Kyiv – photos
European leaders in Kyiv. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

A joint ceremony to honour the memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers took place in the centre of Kyiv on Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square) on Saturday 10 May 2025, attended by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and leaders of European countries.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: The Ukrainian president was joined by French President Emmanuel Macron, UK PM Keir Starmer and Polish PM Donald Tusk, as well as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Together, they honoured the fallen heroes with a minute of silence and lit lamps at the national memorial.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine  

The participants in the ceremony placed lamps at the national memorial and honoured the memory of the fallen soldiers with a minute of silence.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine  

Background:

  • European leaders arrived in Kyiv on Saturday 10 May to attend a meeting of the coalition of the willing.
  • The coalition of the willing, led by France and the UK, said it was working on a plan to send a mission to Ukraine to ensure a future ceasefire.

