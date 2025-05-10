Macron, Starmer and German Chancellor Merz arrive in Kyiv

French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv on Saturday 10 May for a meeting of the coalition of the willing.

Details: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Andrii Yermak, Head of the President Office of Ukraine, met the European leaders on the morning of 10 May.

Background:

On 9 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a meeting of the coalition of the willing would take place on 10 May, although it was not entirely clear from his message what format the meeting would take.

Macron later confirmed that he would attend the meeting.

On 10 May, Kyiv announced traffic restrictions due to the presence of foreign delegations and "the holding of ceremonial and commemorative events".

The coalition of the willing, led by France and the UK, is working on a plan to deploy a mission to Ukraine to guarantee a future ceasefire.

