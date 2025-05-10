All Sections
Macron, Starmer and German Chancellor Merz arrive in Kyiv

Ulyana Krychkovska, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 10 May 2025, 08:42
European leaders in Kyiv. Photo: Suspilne

French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv on Saturday 10 May for a meeting of the coalition of the willing.

Source: Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster; European Pravda

Details: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Andrii Yermak, Head of the President Office of Ukraine, met the European leaders on the morning of 10 May.

Background

  • On 9 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a meeting of the coalition of the willing would take place on 10 May, although it was not entirely clear from his message what format the meeting would take.
  • Macron later confirmed that he would attend the meeting.
  • On 10 May, Kyiv announced traffic restrictions due to the presence of foreign delegations and "the holding of ceremonial and commemorative events".
  • The coalition of the willing, led by France and the UK, is working on a plan to deploy a mission to Ukraine to guarantee a future ceasefire.

