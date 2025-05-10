Police beat man holding "No to war!" placard in Moscow on Russia's Victory Day

The man holding the "No to war!" poster. Photo: Russian media outlets

A man holding a "No to war!" placard was detained in central Moscow and later beaten at the police station, human rights activists have reported.

Source: OVD-Info, a Russian human rights media project

Details: Alexander Klevitov came to Pushkinskaya Square with a "No to war!" placard on 9 May, when Russia observes Victory Day. Soon, he was approached by police officers and taken away. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.]

The next day, he was released and said that he had been beaten at the police station.

A report was filed against him for "discrediting the Russian army".

Human rights activists stated that the overnight detention was unlawful, as the charge of "discrediting the Russian army" does not allow for administrative detention as a permissible punishment.

The activist subsequently sought medical attention, visiting an emergency room to document his injuries.

