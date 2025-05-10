All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Police beat man holding "No to war!" placard in Moscow on Russia's Victory Day

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 10 May 2025, 14:15
Police beat man holding No to war! placard in Moscow on Russia's Victory Day
The man holding the "No to war!" poster. Photo: Russian media outlets

A man holding a "No to war!" placard was detained in central Moscow and later beaten at the police station, human rights activists have reported.

Source: OVD-Info, a Russian human rights media project

Details: Alexander Klevitov came to Pushkinskaya Square with a "No to war!" placard on 9 May, when Russia observes Victory Day. Soon, he was approached by police officers and taken away. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.]

Advertisement:

The next day, he was released and said that he had been beaten at the police station.

A report was filed against him for "discrediting the Russian army".

 

Human rights activists stated that the overnight detention was unlawful, as the charge of "discrediting the Russian army" does not allow for administrative detention as a permissible punishment.

Advertisement:

The activist subsequently sought medical attention, visiting an emergency room to document his injuries.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiapropagandawar
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy rejects demilitarised zone proposal for Russo-Ukrainian war from Trump's envoy Kellogg
Trump: India and Pakistan agree to immediate ceasefire
Soviet spacecraft launched in 1972 crashes into Indian Ocean
City levelled to the ground: soldiers post photos showing Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast
Russia closes airspace over Kapustin Yar, site of Oreshnik ballistic missile launch
Macron, Starmer and German Chancellor Merz arrive in Kyiv
All News
Russia
Soviet spacecraft launched in 1972 crashes into Indian Ocean
Russia "will not achieve any major victories", says European defence commissioner
Russia closes airspace over Kapustin Yar, site of Oreshnik ballistic missile launch
RECENT NEWS
15:49
EU and US intend to tighten sanctions on Russia if it refuses ceasefire
15:40
Coalition of the willing demands that Russia agree to unconditional ceasefire for 30 days from 12 May
15:10
Trump: India and Pakistan agree to immediate ceasefire
15:05
NATO secretary general joins coalition of the willing call for 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine
14:29
Leaders of four nations urge Russia to agree to 30-day ceasefire
14:15
Police beat man holding "No to war!" placard in Moscow on Russia's Victory Day
13:58
Representatives of coalition of the willing and Zelenskyy talk to Trump
13:43
Germany to classify future arms supplies to Ukraine
13:02
Macron wants direct Ukraine-Russia talks after ceasefire is reached
12:37
Soviet spacecraft launched in 1972 crashes into Indian Ocean
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: