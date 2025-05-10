NATO secretary general joins coalition of the willing call for 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has endorsed a call for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine by over 20 world leaders within the coalition of the willing.

Source: Mark Rutte in a statement on X (Twitter) on 10 May

Details: Rutte stressed that a coalition meeting had confirmed the common determination of the world's democracies to support Ukraine.

Quote: "Joined more than 20 leaders for the Coalition of the Willing call this morning to advance efforts to ensure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

This starts with a 30-day unconditional ceasefire and must be underpinned by continued, concrete support.

It's clear from our meeting today that we are committed and continue to stand with Ukraine."

Background: On Saturday 10 May, the leaders of four European countries issued a joint statement urging Russia to agree to a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.

