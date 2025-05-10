All Sections
Leaders of four nations urge Russia to agree to 30-day ceasefire

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 10 May 2025, 14:29
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The leaders of France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Poland have issued a joint statement calling on Russia to agree to a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire and pledged increased support for Ukraine.

Source: the joint statement by the four leaders on the UK government's website, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On 10 May, French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will jointly call on Russia to agree to a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire in Kyiv, while pledging increased support for Ukraine.

"We reiterate our backing for President Trump's calls for a peace deal and call on Russia to stop obstructing efforts to secure an enduring peace," the joint statement reads.

The leaders of the four European countries, along with the United States, have urged Russia to "agree [to] a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire to create the space for talks on a just and lasting peace".

They stressed their readiness "to support peace talks as soon as possible, to discuss technical implementation of the ceasefire, and prepare for a full peace deal".

The statement also noted that these countries will continue to step up their support for Ukraine.

"Until Russia agrees to an enduring ceasefire, we will ratchet up pressure on Russia's war machine," they added.

Background:

