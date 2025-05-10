Leaders of four nations urge Russia to agree to 30-day ceasefire

The leaders of France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Poland have issued a joint statement calling on Russia to agree to a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire and pledged increased support for Ukraine.

Source: the joint statement by the four leaders on the UK government's website, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On 10 May, French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will jointly call on Russia to agree to a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire in Kyiv, while pledging increased support for Ukraine.

"We reiterate our backing for President Trump's calls for a peace deal and call on Russia to stop obstructing efforts to secure an enduring peace," the joint statement reads.

The leaders of the four European countries, along with the United States, have urged Russia to "agree [to] a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire to create the space for talks on a just and lasting peace".

They stressed their readiness "to support peace talks as soon as possible, to discuss technical implementation of the ceasefire, and prepare for a full peace deal".

The statement also noted that these countries will continue to step up their support for Ukraine.

"Until Russia agrees to an enduring ceasefire, we will ratchet up pressure on Russia's war machine," they added.

Background:

On 10 May, European leaders arrived in Kyiv to attend a meeting of the coalition of the willing.

During their visit, they paid tribute to the fallen defenders and those killed in the Russian war at Independence Square in Kyiv, where Ukrainians had planted flags in their memory.

The coalition of the willing, led by France and the UK, announced that it was working on a plan to send a mission to Ukraine to ensure a future ceasefire.

