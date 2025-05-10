Trump's envoy Kellogg: 30-day ceasefire could mark beginning of end to Russia's war in Ukraine
US President Donald Trump's special envoy on Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, believes that a comprehensive 30-day ceasefire will begin the process of ending the Russo-Ukrainian war, the largest and longest in Europe since World War II.
Source: Kellogg on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: "A comprehensive (air, land, sea, infrastructure) ceasefire for 30 days will start the process for ending the largest and longest war in Europe since World War II," Kellogg tweeted, referring to a post by Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. "As the US president has repeatedly said, stop the killing – now."
A comprehensive (air, land, sea, infrastructure) cease fire for 30 days will start the process for ending the largest and longest war in Europe since World War II. As @POTUS has repeatedly said, stop the killing-now. https://t.co/OC49YEFP4P— Keith Kellogg (@generalkellogg) May 10, 2025
Background:
- Sybiha noted in the post that, following a meeting of the coalition of the willing in Kyiv, all five leaders – Zelenskyy, France's Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Friedrich Merz, Poland's Donald Tusk and the UK's Keir Starmer – had a constructive phone conversation with US President Donald Trump regarding peace efforts.
- Following the summit on 10 May, the coalition of the willing demanded that Russia agree to an unconditional ceasefire for 30 days starting 12 May.
- European Pravda reported that the EU and the US plan to sharply tighten sanctions against Russia if Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin rejects the ceasefire.
