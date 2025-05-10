All Sections
Trump's envoy Kellogg: 30-day ceasefire could mark beginning of end to Russia's war in Ukraine

Ivanna KostinaSaturday, 10 May 2025, 16:33
Trump's envoy Kellogg: 30-day ceasefire could mark beginning of end to Russia's war in Ukraine
Keith Kellogg. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump's special envoy on Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, believes that a comprehensive 30-day ceasefire will begin the process of ending the Russo-Ukrainian war, the largest and longest in Europe since World War II.

Source: Kellogg on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: "A comprehensive (air, land, sea, infrastructure) ceasefire for 30 days will start the process for ending the largest and longest war in Europe since World War II," Kellogg tweeted, referring to a post by Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. "As the US president has repeatedly said, stop the killing – now."

Background:

