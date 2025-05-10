Trump's envoy Kellogg: 30-day ceasefire could mark beginning of end to Russia's war in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump's special envoy on Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, believes that a comprehensive 30-day ceasefire will begin the process of ending the Russo-Ukrainian war, the largest and longest in Europe since World War II.

Details: "A comprehensive (air, land, sea, infrastructure) ceasefire for 30 days will start the process for ending the largest and longest war in Europe since World War II," Kellogg tweeted, referring to a post by Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. "As the US president has repeatedly said, stop the killing – now."

A comprehensive (air, land, sea, infrastructure) cease fire for 30 days will start the process for ending the largest and longest war in Europe since World War II. As @POTUS has repeatedly said, stop the killing-now. https://t.co/OC49YEFP4P — Keith Kellogg (@generalkellogg) May 10, 2025

Background:

Sybiha noted in the post that, following a meeting of the coalition of the willing in Kyiv, all five leaders – Zelenskyy, France's Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Friedrich Merz, Poland's Donald Tusk and the UK's Keir Starmer – had a constructive phone conversation with US President Donald Trump regarding peace efforts.

Following the summit on 10 May, the coalition of the willing demanded that Russia agree to an unconditional ceasefire for 30 days starting 12 May.

European Pravda reported that the EU and the US plan to sharply tighten sanctions against Russia if Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin rejects the ceasefire.

