Representatives of coalition of the willing and Zelenskyy talk to Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the leaders of four European countries - Germany, France, Poland and the United Kingdom - had a telephone conversation with their American counterpart Donald Trump following the meeting of the coalition of the willing.

Details: Sybiha said that on 10 May, after the meeting of the coalition of the willing in Kyiv, all five leaders - Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz, Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer - had a productive phone conversation with Trump on peace efforts.

"Ukraine and all its allies are ready for a complete unconditional ceasefire on land, in the air and at sea for at least 30 days, starting on Monday," the Ukrainian minister said.

Sybiha said that if Russia agrees and effective monitoring is ensured, a lasting ceasefire and confidence-building measures could pave the way for peace talks.

The leaders of France, Germany, Poland, and the UK called on Russia for a 30-day ceasefire in a statement released before the four leaders arrived in Kyiv.

After speaking with Zelenskyy on 8 May, Trump said that he would prefer to see a 30-day unconditional ceasefire.

Reuters recently reported that the United States, together with European allies, is working on a proposal to declare a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

The agency claimed that the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire has not yet been approved and will be worked out over the weekend at the coalition of the willing summit in Ukraine.

