UK ready to help resume flights into Ukraine after ceasefire, says Starmer

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 11 May 2025, 01:22
Keir Starmer. Photo: Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced that his country's experts will help restore flights into Ukraine after a ceasefire is reached.

Source: the UK government website

Details: Starmer described it as an important step that UK experts on the ground are leading efforts to support the resumption of flights into Ukraine once a ceasefire is reached.

Quote: "It will take time – but this will be a huge moment in reconnecting Ukraine's economy, boosting investor confidence, and helping to reunite families separated by this war.

Ukraine secure and thriving – that is what we all want to see."

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a joint statement by the leaders of France, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom and Ukraine following their meeting in Kyiv on 10 May.

