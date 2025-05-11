All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Hungary cancels planned talks with Ukraine on national minorities

Iryna KutielievaSunday, 11 May 2025, 08:50
Hungary cancels planned talks with Ukraine on national minorities
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Hungary has postponed the consultations with a Ukrainian delegation scheduled for 12 May on the issue of national minorities. These talks were expected to mark the beginning of regular negotiations.

Source: a statement by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ministry of Justice reiterated that both sides had previously agreed in Budapest to set up expert groups to consider 11 Hungarian recommendations.

Advertisement:

The Ukrainian delegation had hoped for initial results from the first round of consultations on 12 May, the ministry added.

"The postponed consultations were planned to take place in the city of Uzhhorod, where the Ukrainian delegation had already arrived," the statement said.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • The cancellation comes amid renewed tensions in Ukrainian-Hungarian relations, following a statement by the Security Service of Ukraine that it had uncovered an intelligence network operated by Hungarian military intelligence in Zakarpattia Oblast. The network was reportedly assessing the mood of local residents and gauging their reaction to the possible presence of Hungarian peacekeepers in the oblast.
  • Subsequently, Budapest announced the expulsion of two Ukrainian diplomats, accusing them of espionage.
  • In response, Ukraine announced the expulsion of two Hungarian diplomats.
  • It was also reported that a Ukrainian citizen who had previously served as a diplomat had been detained in Budapest and later deported.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UkraineHungary
Advertisement:
"Hello, Donald": Macron video shows him calling Trump from Kyiv on 10 May
New Pope mentions Ukraine in Sunday prayer
Zelenskyy says Russians are considering ending war but stresses need for ceasefire
Russia launches 108 drones after three-day pause: Ukraine destroys 60 and 41 go off radar
Trump after Putin's address: Imagine if this "bloodbath" finally ends
France, Germany, Poland, UK and Ukraine issue statement on need for ceasefire
All News
Ukraine
Chief of Zelenskyy's office discusses ceasefire in Ukraine with Rubio and envoy Witkoff
Hungarian journalist: Orbán's intelligence services spied on Ukraine years ago
Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats
RECENT NEWS
18:44
Indonesian port becomes hub for transshipment of Russian oil products
18:15
Hungary open to restarting talks with Ukraine on minorities despite tensions
17:49
"Hello, Donald": Macron video shows him calling Trump from Kyiv on 10 May
17:39
Russia hits residential area in Kharkiv Oblast: two women injured – photos
17:24
Ukrainian troops have repelled over 40 Russian attacks on different fronts since day's start – Ukraine's General Staff
17:00
Putin at risk of "overplaying his hand" by continuing to refuse lasting ceasefire, former Trump advisor says
16:26
First 30-day ceasefire, then negotiations, says Trump's special envoy Kellogg
16:15
updatedThree people injured in Russian artillery strikes on Kherson Oblast – video
15:33
Germany's Merz: ceasefire must come before any talks with Russia
15:07
Macron woke Trump before dawn to secure backing for Kyiv ceasefire plan
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: