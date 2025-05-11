Hungary cancels planned talks with Ukraine on national minorities

Hungary has postponed the consultations with a Ukrainian delegation scheduled for 12 May on the issue of national minorities. These talks were expected to mark the beginning of regular negotiations.

Source: a statement by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ministry of Justice reiterated that both sides had previously agreed in Budapest to set up expert groups to consider 11 Hungarian recommendations.

Advertisement:

The Ukrainian delegation had hoped for initial results from the first round of consultations on 12 May, the ministry added.

"The postponed consultations were planned to take place in the city of Uzhhorod, where the Ukrainian delegation had already arrived," the statement said.

Background:

Advertisement:

The cancellation comes amid renewed tensions in Ukrainian-Hungarian relations, following a statement by the Security Service of Ukraine that it had uncovered an intelligence network operated by Hungarian military intelligence in Zakarpattia Oblast. The network was reportedly assessing the mood of local residents and gauging their reaction to the possible presence of Hungarian peacekeepers in the oblast.

Subsequently, Budapest announced the expulsion of two Ukrainian diplomats, accusing them of espionage.

In response, Ukraine announced the expulsion of two Hungarian diplomats.

It was also reported that a Ukrainian citizen who had previously served as a diplomat had been detained in Budapest and later deported.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!