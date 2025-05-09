Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats

Ukraine is expelling two Hungarian diplomats in response to similar steps taken by Hungary.

Source: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, as reported by European Pravda,

Details: On Friday 9 May, Ukraine announced the expulsion of two Hungarian diplomats. They have been ordered to leave Ukraine within 48 hours.

"We have just summoned the Hungarian ambassador to the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and handed him the relevant note," Sybiha stated.

He stressed that Ukraine is acting in response to Hungary’s actions, based on the principle of reciprocity and to defend national interests.

Background:

On Friday, Ukraine’s Security Service announced it had uncovered a Hungarian military intelligence network engaged in espionage in Zakarpattia Oblast in Ukraine’s west. The network was reportedly assessing the mood of local residents and gauging their reaction to the possible presence of Hungarian peacekeepers in the oblast.

Initially, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said Budapest had not received any official notification from Kyiv about the uncovered Hungarian spy network, and referred to the reports as "anti-Hungarian propaganda".

However, a few hours later, Budapest announced the expulsion of two Ukrainian diplomats, accusing them of espionage.

The Hungarian authorities asserted that Ukraine’s statement about uncovering a Hungarian intelligence network on its territory indicates cooperation between Kyiv and the Hungarian opposition party Tisza.

