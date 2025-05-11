Former Ukrainian diplomat expelled from Hungary, Kyiv calls it "anti-Ukrainian hysteria"

A Ukrainian citizen who used to hold a diplomatic post was detained in the heart of the Hungarian capital of Budapest on Friday 9 May and later deported.

Source: Hungarian news portal Telex; European Pravda

Details: Telex noted that a video of the man's detention had been released by the Hungarian government's press service.

Budapest reported that officers from the Counter Terrorism Centre had detained a Ukrainian citizen in the centre of Budapest.

Quote: "The General Directorate for Foreigners and Migration issued a decision to ban him from entering and staying in the country on suspicion of espionage. After establishing the circumstances... the man was expelled from the territory of Hungary, given that his activities significantly jeopardised the sovereignty of our country."

Details: According to Telex, the man who was detained and deported from Hungary, only referred to as S.A., appears to be a former diplomat at the Ukrainian embassy in Budapest from several years ago, who has not held diplomatic status in Hungary for a long time.

His wife is a co-owner of a Ukrainian restaurant in Budapest.

Currently, S.A. has left Hungary and is in Kyiv.

Commenting on the situation, Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, stressed that "it is high time Hungarian authorities put an end to the senseless anti-Ukrainian hysteria".

He also stressed that "when evidence runs out, the witch hunt begins".

Background:

On Friday, Ukraine's Security Service announced it had uncovered a Hungarian military intelligence network engaged in espionage in Zakarpattia Oblast in Ukraine's west. The network was reportedly assessing the mood of local residents and gauging their reaction to the possible presence of Hungarian peacekeepers in the oblast.

Initially, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said Budapest had not received any official notification from Kyiv about the uncovered Hungarian spy network, and referred to the reports as "anti-Hungarian propaganda".

However, a few hours later, Budapest announced the expulsion of two Ukrainian diplomats, accusing them of espionage.

Ukraine responded by expelling two Hungarian diplomats.

