All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Former Ukrainian diplomat expelled from Hungary, Kyiv calls it "anti-Ukrainian hysteria"

Iryna KutielievaSunday, 11 May 2025, 11:07
Former Ukrainian diplomat expelled from Hungary, Kyiv calls it anti-Ukrainian hysteria
screenshot

A Ukrainian citizen who used to hold a diplomatic post was detained in the heart of the Hungarian capital of Budapest on Friday 9 May and later deported.

Source: Hungarian news portal Telex; European Pravda

Details: Telex noted that a video of the man's detention had been released by the Hungarian government's press service.

Advertisement:

Budapest reported that officers from the Counter Terrorism Centre had detained a Ukrainian citizen in the centre of Budapest.

Quote: "The General Directorate for Foreigners and Migration issued a decision to ban him from entering and staying in the country on suspicion of espionage. After establishing the circumstances... the man was expelled from the territory of Hungary, given that his activities significantly jeopardised the sovereignty of our country."

Details: According to Telex, the man who was detained and deported from Hungary, only referred to as S.A., appears to be a former diplomat at the Ukrainian embassy in Budapest from several years ago, who has not held diplomatic status in Hungary for a long time.

Advertisement:

His wife is a co-owner of a Ukrainian restaurant in Budapest.

Currently, S.A. has left Hungary and is in Kyiv.

Commenting on the situation, Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, stressed that "it is high time Hungarian authorities put an end to the senseless anti-Ukrainian hysteria".

He also stressed that "when evidence runs out, the witch hunt begins".

Background:

  • On Friday, Ukraine's Security Service announced it had uncovered a Hungarian military intelligence network engaged in espionage in Zakarpattia Oblast in Ukraine's west. The network was reportedly assessing the mood of local residents and gauging their reaction to the possible presence of Hungarian peacekeepers in the oblast.
  • Initially, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said Budapest had not received any official notification from Kyiv about the uncovered Hungarian spy network, and referred to the reports as "anti-Hungarian propaganda".
  • However, a few hours later, Budapest announced the expulsion of two Ukrainian diplomats, accusing them of espionage.
  • Ukraine responded by expelling two Hungarian diplomats.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Hungarydiplomatic ties
Advertisement:
"Hello, Donald": Macron video shows him calling Trump from Kyiv on 10 May
New Pope mentions Ukraine in Sunday prayer
Zelenskyy says Russians are considering ending war but stresses need for ceasefire
Russia launches 108 drones after three-day pause: Ukraine destroys 60 and 41 go off radar
Trump after Putin's address: Imagine if this "bloodbath" finally ends
France, Germany, Poland, UK and Ukraine issue statement on need for ceasefire
All News
Hungary
Hungary cancels planned talks with Ukraine on national minorities
EU diplomacy chief on Hungary's Ukraine veto: one opposing nation cannot hold all others hostage
Hungarian journalist: Orbán's intelligence services spied on Ukraine years ago
RECENT NEWS
18:44
Indonesian port becomes hub for transshipment of Russian oil products
18:15
Hungary open to restarting talks with Ukraine on minorities despite tensions
17:49
"Hello, Donald": Macron video shows him calling Trump from Kyiv on 10 May
17:39
Russia hits residential area in Kharkiv Oblast: two women injured – photos
17:24
Ukrainian troops have repelled over 40 Russian attacks on different fronts since day's start – Ukraine's General Staff
17:00
Putin at risk of "overplaying his hand" by continuing to refuse lasting ceasefire, former Trump advisor says
16:26
First 30-day ceasefire, then negotiations, says Trump's special envoy Kellogg
16:15
updatedThree people injured in Russian artillery strikes on Kherson Oblast – video
15:33
Germany's Merz: ceasefire must come before any talks with Russia
15:07
Macron woke Trump before dawn to secure backing for Kyiv ceasefire plan
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: