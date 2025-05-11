All Sections
Russians increased number of assaults during Putin's "ceasefire" – DeepState

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 11 May 2025, 12:20
Russians increased number of assaults during Putin's ceasefire – DeepState
Donetsk Oblast, the territories in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, has reported that during the three days of the so-called "ceasefire" from 8 to 10 May, on average Russian forces launched more attacks per day than they did in April.

Source: DeepState

Details: The report states that Russian forces carried out 193, 196 and 161 assault actions respectively over the three days.

In April, the average daily assault activity stood at 155 attacks per day.

Quote: "There was no ceasefire on almost none of the fronts.

There were only isolated instances, that’s all."

