Ukrainian titanium reserves may account for up to 20% of global supply

Ukraine's titanium reserves may account for up to 20% of the global total, positioning the country as a key player in extracting this strategic metal.

Source: geologist Dr Olena Remezova, Head of the Minerals Department at the Institute of Geological Sciences of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine

Quote: "We believe that if we factor in reserves, resources, and the share of underexplored and unexplored areas, Ukraine's titanium reserves could make up as much as 20% of the world's total. The Russians have always claimed we have only 1%, which is false. In reality, the best Russian titanium deposit would be inferior to even our average one."

Details: This makes Ukraine one of the key players in extracting this strategic metal.

"Ukraine is one of the few countries in Europe capable of extracting titanium," she stressed. "Among European nations, only Norway mines it and no one else does."

Remezova pointed out that titanium has numerous applications, with the added value of titanium products being exceptionally high. This includes the defence industry, aircraft, modern ships and weapons. In fact, any form of machine building requires titanium.

By combining titanium and lithium mining, it's possible to produce highly efficient batteries for hybrid cars. In some areas, titanium deposits in Ukraine overlap with lithium deposits.

"There are titanium deposits in Zhytomyr Oblast, plus a strip along the Dnipro River, and within the Ukrainian Deposit Subprovince," she said. "There are also deposits in the Azov region. Smaller ones in Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts. They may not be as attractive, though they could still be used in the future."

"In addition, titanium ores contain scandium and vanadium," Remezova added. "Scandium, by the way, is used in the alloys the Americans rely on for producing F-16 and F-35 aircraft. Several hundred kilogrammes of scandium are required to produce the modern alloys that give these aircraft their stability."

Background:

On 1 May, Ukraine's Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signed an agreement on critical minerals.

On 2 May, the Ukrainian government submitted the Kyiv-Washington agreement on establishing the Reconstruction Investment Fund to parliament for ratification.

On 6 May, the Foreign Policy Committee endorsed the ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal.

On 8 May, the Ukrainian parliament approved the ratification of the agreement to establish a joint investment fund between Ukraine and the United States. The vote passed with 338 MPs in favour, with no abstentions or opposition.

Earlier, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Kyiv is ready to cooperate with the European Union on uranium, lithium carbonate, and titanium.

"Ukraine's subsoil contains 22 out of the 30 minerals listed as critical for the EU," he noted. "It ranks first in Europe in terms of uranium ore reserves, having the ability to meet its own energy needs as well as export uranium – especially as demand for nuclear power in Europe is on the rise."

