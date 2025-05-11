Turkish president calls Putin and emphasises need for ceasefire
Sunday, 11 May 2025, 14:01
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has spoken by phone with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and expressed Ankara’s readiness to host negotiations on the war in Ukraine.
Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS
Details: During the conversation, Erdoğan reportedly welcomed Putin’s statement about resuming talks on Ukraine in Istanbul.
Advertisement:
Erdoğan stated that his country is ready to accept "negotiations that will lead to a sustainable resolution".
Russian media also quoted Erdoğan as saying that a comprehensive ceasefire would create the necessary conditions for peace negotiations on Ukraine.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!