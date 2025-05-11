Turkish president calls Putin and emphasises need for ceasefire

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has spoken by phone with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and expressed Ankara’s readiness to host negotiations on the war in Ukraine.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS

Details: During the conversation, Erdoğan reportedly welcomed Putin’s statement about resuming talks on Ukraine in Istanbul.

Erdoğan stated that his country is ready to accept "negotiations that will lead to a sustainable resolution".

Russian media also quoted Erdoğan as saying that a comprehensive ceasefire would create the necessary conditions for peace negotiations on Ukraine.

