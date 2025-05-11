All Sections
Russia hits residential area in Kharkiv Oblast: two women injured – photos

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 11 May 2025, 17:39
Russia hits residential area in Kharkiv Oblast: two women injured – photos
A Ukrainian emergency worker. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast

Russian forces dropped a guided aerial bomb on the village of Sadovod in Kharkiv Oblast on the afternoon of Sunday 11 May, injuring two women and damaging two residential buildings.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast

Details: The Russian attack has damaged two two-storey residential buildings. A fire broke out in the buildings and outbuildings over an area of about 130 sq m.

Ukrainian firefighters dealing with the aftermath of the Russian strike.
Photo: State Emergency Service

Two women were injured and diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

 
Ukrainian firefighters dealing with the aftermath of the Russian strike.
Photo: State Emergency Service

The State Emergency Service deployed two fire and rescue crews, along with a medical team, to deal with the aftermath of the Russian strike.

 
Ukrainian firefighters dealing with the aftermath of the Russian strike.
Photo: State Emergency Service

Background: On 10 May, seven residents of Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts were injured in Russian attacks.

