Russia hits residential area in Kharkiv Oblast: two women injured – photos
Sunday, 11 May 2025, 17:39
Russian forces dropped a guided aerial bomb on the village of Sadovod in Kharkiv Oblast on the afternoon of Sunday 11 May, injuring two women and damaging two residential buildings.
Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Kharkiv Oblast
Details: The Russian attack has damaged two two-storey residential buildings. A fire broke out in the buildings and outbuildings over an area of about 130 sq m.
Two women were injured and diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.
The State Emergency Service deployed two fire and rescue crews, along with a medical team, to deal with the aftermath of the Russian strike.
Background: On 10 May, seven residents of Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts were injured in Russian attacks.
