Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: two men injured, one in critical condition

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 11 May. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Two men were injured, with one of them in a critical condition, in a Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 11 May.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians targeted the Velykomykhailivka hromada in the Synelnykove district with a guided bomb. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Two men were injured. One of them is in a critical condition. Medics are providing him with the necessary treatment. They are doing everything possible to save him."

Details: Lysak added that houses and cars had been damaged by the Russian strike.

