Russians suffer 368 casualties, including 193 fatalities, on Pokrovsk front over past day

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 12 May 2025, 00:42
Ukrainian soldiers firing. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces suffered 368 casualties, including 193 fatalities, on the Pokrovsk front on 11 May.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Ukrainian defenders repelled 38 Russian assault attempts on the Pokrovsk front over the past day. Another nine clashes are still ongoing.

Early reports indicate that the Russian forces suffered 368 casualties, including 193 fatalities, on this front on 11 May.

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed five armoured combat vehicles, an artillery system, one vehicle, 15 motorcycles, 32 UAVs, one special vehicle and a UAV command post. They also damaged an armoured combat vehicle, one vehicle, four motorcycles and four artillery systems.

Background: The General Staff reported that 111 combat clashes had occurred on the battlefield since the beginning of the past day.

