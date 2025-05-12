Russia loses 1,170 soldiers over past day
Monday, 12 May 2025, 07:37
Russia has lost 1,170 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 400 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 12 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 967,060 (+1,170) military personnel;
- 10,800 (+8) tanks;
- 22,473 (+27) armoured combat vehicles;
- 27,718 (+48) artillery systems;
- 1,381 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,162 (+3) air defence systems;
- 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 335 (+0) helicopters;
- 35,678 (+141) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,197 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 48,118 (+171) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,884 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!