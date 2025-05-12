Russians attack civilian freight train in Donetsk Oblast, injuring driver

A civilian freight train driver has been injured in a Russian drone strike on a locomotive in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) on Telegram

Quote: "Ceasefire proposals are being ignored and enemy attacks on railway infrastructure and rolling stock continue: today [12 May], an enemy UAV once again attacked a civilian freight train in Donetsk Oblast."

Details: Ukrzaliznytsia reported that the driver had suffered a shrapnel wound to his leg. He promptly received medical treatment and was hospitalised. His life is currently not in danger.

Ukrzaliznytsia emphasised that the Russian attack had not stopped train operations.

"Despite the danger of working in areas near the line of contact, drivers continue to work bravely, wearing body armour and helmets, carrying medical kits for providing assistance and, most importantly, taking on risks and responsibility, as it is critically important to maintain operations where it is still possible," Ukrzaliznytsia concluded.

