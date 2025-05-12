Over 150 clashes on front line: 70 Russian attacks repelled on Pokrovsk front alone

A tank on the battlefield. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces attacked nine fronts and the Kursk bridgehead over the past 24 hours, with the Pokrovsk front remaining the most intense area, where 70 Russian assaults were stopped. A total of 155 combat clashes took place.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 12 May

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian forces repelled three Russian attacks near the city of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, two Russian attacks occurred, with Ukrainian forces successfully repelling Russian assault operations near the settlements of Nova Kruhliakivka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 25 attacks, trying to advance near the settlements of Kopanky, Hrekivka, Nove, Ridkodub and Kolodiazi and towards Hryhorivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian assaults. The Russian units attempted to advance near the settlements of Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, four combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Novomarkove, Chasiv Yar and Andriivka.

On the Toretsk front, six attacks were repelled near the settlements of Ozarianivka, Dyliivka and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian forces stopped 70 Russian assault and offensive actions near the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Vodiane Druhe, Nova Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Kotliarivka, Troitske, Andriivka and Bahatyr.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 Russian attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Novosilka, Vilne Pole and Novopil.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian assaults near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka, Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians carried out an unsuccessful attempt to advance on Ukrainian positions.

In the operational zone in Russia's Kursk Oblast, eight combat clashes occurred. In addition, the Russians conducted four airstrikes, using 10 guided bombs, and fired 284 times on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, including eight attacks from a multiple-launch rocket system.

On the Huliaipole front, no Russian offensive actions were recorded.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

