Russia attacks Sumy Oblast for third time in one day, injuring person
Monday, 12 May 2025, 13:10
A civilian has been injured as a result of the third Russian drone attack on the Sumy hromada in Sumy Oblast in a single day. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Source: Sumy City Council
Details: The city council reported that the Russians had struck the Stetskivka district. As a result of the attack, a man was wounded and taken to hospital.
Advertisement:
It is currently known that this is the third targeted UAV attack on Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
Background: On 12 May, a Russian drone attacked an energy company vehicle in Sumy Oblast, killing the driver and injuring three other people.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!
Advertisement: