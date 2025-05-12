Russia attacks Sumy Oblast for third time in one day, injuring person

A civilian has been injured as a result of the third Russian drone attack on the Sumy hromada in Sumy Oblast in a single day. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy City Council

Details: The city council reported that the Russians had struck the Stetskivka district. As a result of the attack, a man was wounded and taken to hospital.

It is currently known that this is the third targeted UAV attack on Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.

Background: On 12 May, a Russian drone attacked an energy company vehicle in Sumy Oblast, killing the driver and injuring three other people.

