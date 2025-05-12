Polish hauliers threaten to block Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint

A protest on the Polish side may hamper lorry traffic through the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, located in Ukraine's west.

Source: Ukraine's State Border Guard Service

Details: Based on information received from representatives of Poland's Border Guard, a protest action by Polish hauliers may begin on 12 May at the Dorohusk checkpoint, which is opposite the Ukrainian checkpoint Yahodyn.

Advertisement:

The Poles announced that due to these actions, lorries would be allowed to cross at a rate of one vehicle per hour in each direction.

Meanwhile, the Poles noted that buses and lorries carrying humanitarian aid would be allowed to pass unhindered.

Early reports indicate that the actions of Polish hauliers may last for four months.

Advertisement:

Quote from Ukraine's State Border Guard Service: "As of now, the movement of freight vehicles is unchanged, but we ask drivers to take this information into account when planning to cross the border through Yahodyn-Dorohusk.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine will provide additional information on the situation in this area."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!