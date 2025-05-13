All Sections
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces destroy Russian Buk-M3 system worth US$45 million – video

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 13 May 2025, 12:05
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces destroy Russian Buk-M3 system worth US$45 million – video
Screenshot: video

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) have used strike drones to destroy a Russian Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile system and an Uragan-1 multiple-launch rocket system.

Source: Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF)

Details: The Buk-M3 is one of the key components of Russia’s air defence, used to target objects in the air, on land and at sea.

During a special reconnaissance mission in one of the operational areas, SOF soldiers detected a Buk-M3 and an Uragan-1 on combat duty.

Quote: "After swift preparation, the troops launched strike drones and accurately hit the targets. The Buk-M3 system, with an estimated value of US$45 million, was completely destroyed along with its ammunition." 

Background: On 12 May, the SOF Command reported that soldiers from one of its units had wiped out eight Russian soldiers during a reconnaissance mission beyond the line of contact.

Special Operations ForcesRusso-Ukrainian warweapons
