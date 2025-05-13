All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian troops capture Uzbek citizen on the Lyman front

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 13 May 2025, 12:59
Ukrainian troops capture Uzbek citizen on the Lyman front
Ukrainian soldiers have captured an Uzbek citizen. Photo: Screenshot

A citizen of Uzbekistan who took part in the offensive against the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Russian side has been captured by soldiers of the 106th Battalion of the 63rd Mechanised Brigade Steel Lions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Lyman front.

Source: 63rd Mechanised Brigade

Details: The POW, named Umit, said he agreed to serve in the Russian army in exchange for Russian citizenship, promised after a year of service, and a cash reward of 2 million roubles (about US$24,875) .

Advertisement:

Umit said he had no previous military experience and had not served in the army. After recruitment, he was sent to storm Ukrainian positions. During the battle, he got lost, was hit, lost his orientation and came directly to the positions of the Ukrainian military, where he was detained.

"The Russians, come and join – this is your only chance to survive!" the brigade said.

Quote from Umit: "I was a fool. I didn't think it would be like this. I thought I would serve in the army and come back. But this is not the army; here you have to kill people. I don't want to kill anyone. I don't want to destroy a country."

Advertisement:

Background: On 23 April, soldiers of the 49th Separate Assault Battalion Carpathian Sich on the Toretsk front in Donetsk Oblast captured an African mercenary fighting for the Russian occupation army.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk Oblastprisoners
Advertisement:
FT outlines real prospects of Ukraine-US mineral deal
Poles still block Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, hauliers choose other routes
Trump envoy Witkoff reveals key issues in potential Ukraine-Russia talks
Russians advance in Toretsk and on Pokrovsk front – DeepState
UN aviation agency recognises Russia's responsibility for shooting down flight MH17
Zelenskyy discusses details of Ukraine-Russia talks with Türkiye's president
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians advance in Toretsk and on Pokrovsk front – DeepState
Russians attack civilian freight train in Donetsk Oblast, injuring driver
Seven more civilians injured in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts – photo
RECENT NEWS
13:24
Compensation not for Ukraine. Why confiscated Russian assets may never reach Kyiv
13:10
Putin to announce who will go to talks with Ukraine when he deems it necessary – Kremlin
12:59
Ukrainian troops capture Uzbek citizen on the Lyman front
12:48
FT outlines real prospects of Ukraine-US mineral deal
12:05
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces destroy Russian Buk-M3 system worth US$45 million – video
11:49
Russians illegally detain 13 workers of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
11:20
Russia sets new record for labour shortage despite high wages
11:20
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development downgrades Ukraine's 2025 economic growth forecast
10:08
Poles still block Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, hauliers choose other routes
10:06
Trump envoy Witkoff reveals key issues in potential Ukraine-Russia talks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: