A citizen of Uzbekistan who took part in the offensive against the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Russian side has been captured by soldiers of the 106th Battalion of the 63rd Mechanised Brigade Steel Lions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Lyman front.

Details: The POW, named Umit, said he agreed to serve in the Russian army in exchange for Russian citizenship, promised after a year of service, and a cash reward of 2 million roubles (about US$24,875) .

Umit said he had no previous military experience and had not served in the army. After recruitment, he was sent to storm Ukrainian positions. During the battle, he got lost, was hit, lost his orientation and came directly to the positions of the Ukrainian military, where he was detained.

"The Russians, come and join – this is your only chance to survive!" the brigade said.

Quote from Umit: "I was a fool. I didn't think it would be like this. I thought I would serve in the army and come back. But this is not the army; here you have to kill people. I don't want to kill anyone. I don't want to destroy a country."

Background: On 23 April, soldiers of the 49th Separate Assault Battalion Carpathian Sich on the Toretsk front in Donetsk Oblast captured an African mercenary fighting for the Russian occupation army.

