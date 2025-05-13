Reuters reveals names of US representatives for Istanbul talks

Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg, senior envoys of US President Donald Trump, will travel to Istanbul on Thursday for possible negotiations on how to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Source: Reuters, citing three sources familiar with the administration’s plans; CNN

Details: Reuters does not provide further details at this time.

CNN reported that Trump's possible participation remains an open question, which, according to a senior official, will largely depend on whether Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin attends the talks.

"It is all very dynamic right now," one of the anonymous officials told CNN, adding that "no one knows much" about what the situation will be like on Thursday.

Regardless of whether Trump takes part in the talks or not, Trump’s envoys to Ukraine and the Middle East, Keith Kellogg and Steve Witkoff, plan to travel to Istanbul for the negotiations.

They intend to observe the possible talks between Ukrainians and Russians, mediated by Türkiye.

