All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU vows they won't import "even a single molecule" of Russian oil and gas

Iryna Kutielieva, Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 13 May 2025, 16:34
EU vows they won't import even a single molecule of Russian oil and gas
Dan Jørgensen. Photo: Valentine Zeler / European Union 

The EU has declared it will not import "even a single molecule" of Russian gas or oil. 

Source: European Commissioner for Energy Dan Jørgensen in Warsaw, before an informal meeting of European energy ministers, as quoted by Ukrinform and reported by European Pravda 

Details: Jørgensen emphasised that the EU will not allow Russia to weaponise energy or use it as a tool of blackmail.

Advertisement:

He explained that the EU has decided to end imports of Russian energy, a move he described as vital for the bloc’s security and its solidarity with Ukraine. He added that this remains a key priority on the EU’s agenda.

When asked about US-Russia talks in the context of ending the war in Ukraine, and speculation about resuming imports of Russian gas to Europe, he emphasised that the EU has no intention of importing "even a single molecule" of Russian energy now or in the future. 

Jørgensen underscored that the EU’s position is unequivocal: it will not rely on Russian energy currently, nor will it do so after peace is achieved, sending a firm message to Moscow.

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • On 6 May, the European Commission presented a roadmap for the complete cessation of Russian gas imports by the end of 2027, while also minimising Russian oil imports.
  • However, Hungary and Slovakia continue to rely on Russian gas and oil pipelines as their primary sources.
  • Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that the European Commission’s roadmap, in its current form, is unacceptable to the Slovak government.
  • Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán agreed, stating that "President von der Leyen's proposal will bankrupt Europe and place an unbearable burden on Central European families".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

EURussiagasoil
Advertisement:
US State Secretary Rubio to attend Ukraine-Russia talks in Türkiye
Orbán accuses Kyiv of attempted "smear campaign" against Hungary
Zelenskyy reveals what he plans to discuss with Putin
Reuters reveals names of US representatives for Istanbul talks
FT outlines real prospects of Ukraine-US minerals deal
Poles still block Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, hauliers choose other routes
All News
EU
Bloomberg: EU seeks ways to circumvent Hungary's veto on Ukraine's accession
EU awaits Putin's readiness to meet Zelenskyy on 15 May and threatens Russia with sanctions
Bloomberg: EU waits for possible meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin before putting pressure on US over sanctions
RECENT NEWS
21:09
Head of Ukrainian President's Office discusses Istanbul talks with US secretary of state
20:32
Zelenskyy accuses Russia of dodging Istanbul talks
20:05
US State Secretary Rubio to attend Ukraine-Russia talks in Türkiye
19:43
Russian airstrike kills two in Kharkiv Oblast
19:28
Russian strikes injure two men in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
19:24
Putin sets tough terms for foreign businesses looking to come back
19:05
Orbán accuses Kyiv of attempted "smear campaign" against Hungary
18:10
EU to escalate sanctions on Russia with 18th package
18:09
Putin slams anti-Russian sanctions leaders as "idiots"
17:36
Trump's envoy says Poland could join "resilience force" west of Dnipro River in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: