EU vows they won't import "even a single molecule" of Russian oil and gas

The EU has declared it will not import "even a single molecule" of Russian gas or oil.

Source: European Commissioner for Energy Dan Jørgensen in Warsaw, before an informal meeting of European energy ministers, as quoted by Ukrinform and reported by European Pravda

Details: Jørgensen emphasised that the EU will not allow Russia to weaponise energy or use it as a tool of blackmail.

He explained that the EU has decided to end imports of Russian energy, a move he described as vital for the bloc’s security and its solidarity with Ukraine. He added that this remains a key priority on the EU’s agenda.

When asked about US-Russia talks in the context of ending the war in Ukraine, and speculation about resuming imports of Russian gas to Europe, he emphasised that the EU has no intention of importing "even a single molecule" of Russian energy now or in the future.

Jørgensen underscored that the EU’s position is unequivocal: it will not rely on Russian energy currently, nor will it do so after peace is achieved, sending a firm message to Moscow.

Background:

On 6 May, the European Commission presented a roadmap for the complete cessation of Russian gas imports by the end of 2027, while also minimising Russian oil imports.

However, Hungary and Slovakia continue to rely on Russian gas and oil pipelines as their primary sources.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that the European Commission’s roadmap, in its current form, is unacceptable to the Slovak government.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán agreed, stating that "President von der Leyen's proposal will bankrupt Europe and place an unbearable burden on Central European families".

