Six wounded in Russian bombing of Donetsk Oblast

Russian forces attacked the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk districts of Donetsk Oblast on Tuesday 13 May, injuring six civilians.

Details: On the morning of 13 May, Russian forces shelled a residential area in Pokrovsk. A couple, aged 54 and 55, and a 70-year-old civilian suffered multiple shrapnel wounds, blast injuries, concussion and a fracture. At the time of the attack, the victims were at home.

Russian forces also attacked the village of Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk district. A 61-year-old local resident was injured and his house was destroyed.

The type of weapon used is still being identified.

Later, the Russians struck the Kramatorsk district. Using an FPV drone, they attacked the village of Illinivka. A 51-year-old civilian, who was by the roadside at the time of the attack, suffered shrapnel wounds.

Additionally, Russian forces dropped a FAB-250 aerial bomb on the village of Vasiutynske, which struck a house’s garden. A 42-year-old woman was injured, suffering multiple fractures and bruises. She has been hospitalised. Six houses and three cars were damaged.

Prosecutors are taking all possible measures to document Russian attacks on the civilian population.

